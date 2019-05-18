Akshay Kumar’s first look as transgender in Laxmmi Bomb is out now

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar who is known to be essaying characters that stand for social issues promoting strong messages, is back with a glimpse of another one of his highly anticipated avatar playing a transgender.

The upcoming Bollywood film Laxmmi Bomb starring the Pad Man actor alongside Kiara Advani unveiled its first look on Saturday showing Akshay delving into the role of a transgender and fans cannot wait for the film to hit theaters.

The release date of the film along with the first look was announced by the actor himself on Twitter as he stated: "Bringing you one bomb of a story -Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani and yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on June 5, 2020. Fox Star Studios Presents, A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House. Directed by Raghava Lawrence."

The film comes as a remake of the hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Muni: Kanchana’, encircling a fainthearted man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman.