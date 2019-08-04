Lili Reinhart quashes breakup buzz with Cole Sprouse with heartfelt birthday wish

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart remained one of Hollywood’s power couples till rumours of their breakup came afloat.



However, it looks like the duo is still going strong as the 22-year-old starlet turned to Instagram with an endearing caption for her beau’s birthday that stands contrary to all the buzz suggesting that the two have parted ways.

Cropping a picture of the Disney star with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, Lili wrote what she called a ‘sappy nighttime birthday poem’:

“I tried to find a poem

that I could send to you.

Because my words were failing me.

But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

All of these love poems can’t get it right.

No one else’s words could ever fit.

They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Rumors of a rift had erupted after the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with W magazine’s cover image of the two ‘Riverdale’ stars adding fuel to the fire as the hearsay suggested that the two had requested for separate interviews.

