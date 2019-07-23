‘Riverdale’ stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart reportedly call it quits

‘Riverdale’ lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart after having the world enchanted with their endearing tale of romance have decided to call it quits.

According to a report by US Weekly, the two had maintained their distance at the Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday.

Reports revealed that Lili had used the company of her costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch while avoiding the Disney star.

While the two have reportedly broken up, they were still seated beside each other during the ‘Riverdale’ panel on Sunday.

Addressing the somewhat awkward seating arrangement, Lili later jokingly said on Instagram with a picture of her between Cole and KJ Apa: “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

The duo had given rise to romance rumors in May of 2017 but had remained mum about their relationship up until May 2018, when Cole in an interview addressed the buzz and confirmed their link-up.

