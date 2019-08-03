New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham responds to biryani invitation by a Pakistani fan

New Zealand batting star Jimmy Neesham is a crowd-favourite not just on the field but the athlete sure knows how to sweep fans away with his wit and humour as well.

The 28-year-old hit man turned to Twitter to ask for dinner recommendations in Toronto, Canada and one Pakistani fan had the perfect response to fulfill the star player’s cravings for good food.

“Anybody have any recommendations for nice spots in Toronto for dinner/beers? Thinking rooftop bar maybe, nice views etc etc. Many thanks,” he had stated.



Responding to Neesham’s tweet, the Pakistani cricket enthusiast said: “Come Pakistan... We will serve you delicious food. Pakistani Biryani is best dish all over the world.”



The all-rounder who has snarky responses at the tip of his tongue replied: “Probably a bit too far to go for dinner tonight mate.”

The cricketer is currently in Toronto playing the Global T20 League.

