Jimmy Neesham’s coach passed away as he hit the six in the super over

While heartbreak and anguish was in store for New Zealand during their World Cup final against England, Jimmy Neesham also had to suffer the loss of his childhood coach who breathed his last during the super over.

Paying tribute to his mentor from childhood Dave Gordon, the all-rounder turned to his social media expressing his distress over losing his ‘high school teacher, coach and friend.’

“Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP,” he said.

Speaking about the death of her father, Gordon’s daughter in an interview with stuff.co.nz revealed how he had breathed his last around the same time when Neesham had hit the six during the super over.

"One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing,” Gordon’s daughter Leonie had stated.

"You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath,” she added.