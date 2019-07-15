Jimmy Neesham advises kids to not take up sports and ‘die fat and happy’

New Zealand’s star batsman Jimmy Neesham after having the World Cup trophy slip away on Sunday night for the second time advised children to not take up cricket as a career option.

The dejected 28-year-old all-rounder who excels not just on the pitch but is often winning netizens over with his humour as well, turned to Twitter with another anguishing yet comical take on the Kiwis’ loss in the World Cup final.

Giving a word of advice to kids enthusiastic about sports, Neesham stated: “Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.”

Earlier he had also expressed his gratitude to all those who stood in support for the Black Caps while apologizing for not being able to bag their maiden World Cup win.

New Zealand and England, the two finalists of the ICC World Cup 2019 were tied at 241 in 50 overs after which a super over had decided the fate for both the teams with Neesham and Martin Guptill coming out to play for the Kiwis.

The super over had also ended in equal scores after which England were declared the World Cup winners for hitting more boundaries in their innings than their counterparts.