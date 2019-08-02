Hasan Ali confirms tying knot to Indian girl on August 20

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has confirmed his nuptials taking place this month to an Indian girl Saamia.



Talking to media here Friday, Hasan Ali said the reports of wedding are not only true but it’s completely sure, adding “I am tying the knot to Indian girl. The Nikkah ceremony will take place in Dubai on August 20 and only family and friends will be invited to it.”

Hasan also clarified the name of the girl saying its Saamia, and not Shamia.

Earlier, there were reports that Hasan Ali will tie the knot to Indian girl in August, however, the Pakistani bowler had tweeted that “Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah.”

According to reports, Saamia Arzoo is from the Indian state of Haryana.