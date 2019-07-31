Hasan Ali purchases new house ahead of wedding with Shamia Arzoo

Preparations for the glitzy nuptials of Pakistani cricket stalwart Hasan Ali are underway currently, a report from Geo News states.



The report further suggests that the famed pacer has already purchased a new home for his bride Shamia Arzoo which is currently being furnished for the star bowler's upcoming wedding ceremony.

Talking about Hasan's nikkah ceremony, brother Atta-ur-Rehman revealed, "We will fly to Dubai on the 17th-18th to Dubai next month. Although the girl hails from India, the nikkah ceremony will take place in Dubai. The remaining traditions will be held in Gujranwala, Pakistan."

Atta-ur-Rehman further mentioned that the nikkah ceremony will see only close friends and family in attendance as of now.

Shedding light on how Hasan crossed paths with Shamia, he went on to reveal, "She is from India and is Muslim."

When asked, the 25 years' old cricketer himself shared, "I am a professional player and I know I have an overwhelming number of fans who are interested in my marriage. I'd like them to know that nothing is confirmed yet," Hasan said.

"Give me two days' time and I will make an official announcement as soon as something is finalised," he added.