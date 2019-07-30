Hasan Ali opens up about his marriage next month

Star cricketer of Pakistan Hasan Ali took to Twitter today to defy all rumors about his marriage next month.



Rumors were that Pakistani fast bowler will tie the knot with an Indian girl in August 2019.

However, Ali in a tweet expressed that his marriage isn’t confirmed and both the families are yet to meet and discuss things.

The 25-year-old enthusiast assured his fans that when things are finalized an official announcement will be made.

He tweeted, “just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah [sic].”

According to the reports Hasan Ali will walk down the aisle with an Indian girl Shamia Arzoo, who works as a flight engineer with the prestigious Emirates Airlines.

The duo met during the recently wrapped ICC World Cup 2019.

Seems like Hasan Ali is as excited for his marriage as are the fans, his hashtag #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup gives us the glimpse of his excitement.