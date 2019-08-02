Netflix drops chilling trailer for season 3 of '13 Reasons Why'

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the third season of hit show '13 reasons why’.



Season 3 will take up the form of a murder mystery drama as villainous jock, Bryce Walker gets murdered.

The new season takes place eight months after Clay Jensen helped prevent Tyler from going on a mass shooting spree at Spring Fling at the end of the second season.

The trailer also introduces a new character, Ani, played by British actor Grace Saif.

The teaser is narrated by Ani and shows tensions running high between the students as Jessica Davis, played by Alisha Boe, aggressively confronts jock Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) in the school lobby.

Other cryptic moments include new girl Ani frantically attempting to clean what appears to be blood from a cloth.

The stakes are raised when Bryce is killed in the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game that throws everybody into chaos.

Clay finds himself under police scrutiny as the murder leads to an investigation that threatens to lay bare the teenagers’ darkest secrets.

Season 3 will hit Netflix on Friday August 23.