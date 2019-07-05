Top 7 Netflix series to watch out for in 2019

If like us, you too are looking forward to the release of your favourite shows on Netflix but do not know when the online streaming giant premiers them, search no more as we bring to you the latest release schedules of top 10 hit Netflix series of all times.



With the biggest Netflix TV shows making massive return to the screens this year, here is a list of TV series you need to watch out for in 2019.

1. Orange is the New Black (season 7) - 26th July

The seventh and final season will, along with Stranger Things (released on July 4), headline a big month for Netflix’s original hits in July.

2. The Crown (season 3)

A whole new cast, a whole new era, with the same quality from director Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as it marches towards the 1970s. The Crown will premier this fall, but surely well before Christmas.

3. 13 Reasons Why (season 3)

The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker. The drama will release in October this year.

4. Suits (season 9) - 18th July

Patrick J. Adams will return as a guest star for the ninth and final season of USA Network's longest-running original, though there's no word on his on-screen wife Meghan Markle.



5. Money Heist (season 3) - 19th July

The breakout Spanish crime drama returns for a third season this month.

6. Narcos: Mexico (season 2)



Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama, Narcos: Mexico, will be returning for another second season. The show will premier sometime in fall.

7. Ozark (season 3)

The Byrde family arrives in Missouri to become entangled with local criminals including the Langmores and Snells.

The show will be coming back for a 10-episode third season, which is expected to debut in the second half of 2019.