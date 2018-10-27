13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Acclaimed Australian actress Katherine Langford of ’13 Reasons Why’ fame has been roped in for the star-studded cast of Avengers 4.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 22-year-old starlet was offered an unspecified role in the globally-celebrated film. Details of her scenes in the film have not been disclosed yet.

Marvel Studio’s has also not confirmed the casting of the actor. Langford currently awaits the premiere of Netflix series entitled ‘Cursed’.

‘Avengers 4’ is slated to release on May 3 next year.

It will be directed by ace filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo.