Thu Aug 01, 2019
World

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Meghan Markle shares unseen pictures of pregnancy with baby Archie for the first time

World

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 01, 2019

Meghan Markle has for the very first time given the world a glimpse into the wonderful time she had while she was pregnant with baby Archie through a set of never-before-seen photos.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared how she spent her time while  on maternity leave in newly released photos.

In one of the photos, Meghan can be seen peeling back the curtains to look into her work at the Smart Works charity.

The five photos show the 37-year-old taking a hands-on role in the non-profit organisation.

The caption reads, " The foundation helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready."

It is surprising to know that while the entire world was on royal baby watch, the Duchess was working to launch her own fashion line.

The line is created to get to help rid the closets of "mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily 'suit' the job at hand."

"Launching this autumn, the Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace," explained the Sussex' royal account.

View this post on Instagram

Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on


"This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel [100 emoji] as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market," it added.

The brands Meghan has partnered with include high-end English labels, John Lewis & Partners, Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw.

