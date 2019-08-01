Meghan Markle shares unseen pictures of pregnancy with baby Archie for the first time

Meghan Markle has for the very first time given the world a glimpse into the wonderful time she had while she was pregnant with baby Archie through a set of never-before-seen photos.



In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared how she spent her time while on maternity leave in newly released photos.

In one of the photos, Meghan can be seen peeling back the curtains to look into her work at the Smart Works charity.

The five photos show the 37-year-old taking a hands-on role in the non-profit organisation.

The caption reads, " The foundation helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready."

It is surprising to know that while the entire world was on royal baby watch, the Duchess was working to launch her own fashion line.

The line is created to get to help rid the closets of "mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily 'suit' the job at hand."

"Launching this autumn, the Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace," explained the Sussex' royal account.





"This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel [100 emoji] as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market," it added.

The brands Meghan has partnered with include high-end English labels, John Lewis & Partners, Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw.