Meghan Markle channels long-forgotten stardom roots, meets Beyoncé at 'Lion King' premiere

Famed American singer-songwriter Beyoncé was dripping every bit with royalty at the glitzy premiere of 'The Lion King' held on Sunday.

Dressed in a custom off-the-shoulder Cong Tri pleated gold gown with a side slit, Queen Bey met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Former actress Meghan Markle, who starred in the famed Netflix series 'Suits', made for an elegant appearance as she channelled her glamorous stardom vibes at the event.

For the uninitiated, Meghan had left the entertainment industry prior to her marriage with Prince Harry.

At the premiere she rocked a semi-sheer black dress by Jason Wu and hugged Beyoncé in their first meeting together.

Harry kissed Beyoncé on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told him and Meghan, "congrats" on the birth of their first son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago. Beyoncé said the child was "so beautiful," according to reports. She also told the duchess, "We love you guys."



The premiere was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said.