For me, looks don’t matter, the character does: Imran Ashraf

Actor Imran Ashraf has established himself as one of the leading men in Pakistani entertainment world, especially for his outstanding performance as the differently-abled Bhola in ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’.



However, his success has come with a price. The budding star opened up about his struggle in the industry and why he believes that the looks of a character don’t matter, in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

“For me, looks don’t matter. The character does. I think every actor should think in the same way,” Ashraf told BBC Asian Network.

When asked what do you think that you have challenged the toxic masculinity in Pakistan, the 29-year-old ‘Inkaar’ star replied, “I am doing art and in art, there isn’t any need for six-packs, deep eyes, and pretty hair. And in this path, if some conventions and norms are being challenged, I can’t do anything about that.”

He said for the last eight years people have laughed at him, and he has tolerated those jokes. He acclaimed, “I was called a minor supporting artist but I believed in Allah and asked for his help, worked hard and look now where I am.”