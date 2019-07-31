Sushmita Sen to finally say 'I do' to Rohman Shawl in November?

Sushmita Sen's relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl is going strong amidst rumours suggesting that the long-time couple might finally get married in November.



According to Vogue, the couple is more than ready to take the plunge and tie the knot coming November this year.

As per the report published by Vogue, Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita, which she has said yes to.

Reportedly, the loved up duo is currently figuring out a good time for the wedding ceremony.

Recently, reports of the couple's split did the rounds on the internet and one of Rohman's Instagram posts grabbed the maximum attention.

It read, "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don't put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!"

However, soon after the couples posts featuring massive PDA refuted the claims.

