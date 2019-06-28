Sushmita Sen's relationship with Rohman Shawl almost over?

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm when she revealed she is in a relationship with 26-year-old model Rohman Shawl.



The duo gave everyone major relationship goals while indulging in some heavy PDA on and offline social media.

In a startling revelation surrounding the loved-up couple, a report in Pinkvilla claims that the two have lately been facing problems in their relationship.

The proof is Rohman Shawl's latest Instagram stories that suggest his relationship with Sushmita is on the rocks.

In one of his stories, Rohman wrote, 'HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you??"

In another story, he wrote, "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating..."





He further wrote in yet another story, "If someone doesn't treat you right & you are still with them, its your fault!" And it is probably not even required to guess that he is talking about Sushmita Sen here.

The news has come as a shock to everyone as both of them were seen attending Sushmita's brother Rajeev's wedding a few days back.

Meanwhile, some have suggested that the couple has rather hit a rough patch recently.