Sushmita Sen invites boyfriend Rohman Shawl to get lost with her in New York

Veteran Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is on a high in her personal life and her recent vacation in New York City is proof enough of that.



In a new loved up picture, the 43-year-old actress can be seen channelling all her carefree vibes as she runs with boyfriend Rohman Shawl on the streets of New Yorl.

Sushmita captioned the picture as, "Come run away with me @rohmanshawl I love #us #sharing #memories #outshopping #newyork #happiness #love #friendship Nice shot Neel!!!love you guys!!"

Sushmita and Rohman had kept their relationship under shadows before making it public in an Instagram post.



Since then the two are often seen gracing each other's Instagram in intimate pictures.

Earlier, Sushmita took to Instagram to share a romantic behind-the-scene video with Rohman.

She captioned the video saying, "The only Man I go up on my toes for!!!My Rooh @rohmanshawl This was super naughty of you @subisamuel & how I love you for it!!!#us #inthemoment #rohmance #clickclick #sharing #magnets mmuuuaaah."

Rohman who is now an eminent part of Sushmita's family also enjoys great rapport with the actress' daughters Renee and Alisah.



Before Shawl, Sushmita was dating Ritik Bhasin. The actress is said to have ended her relationship with the restaurateur and moved on to Rohman Shawl.