Sushmita Sen flaunts gorgeous sapphire ring, fans wonder if she is finally engaged to Rohman Shawl

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been setting the internet on fire with their soaked-in-love pictures as they vacation together.



One of the pictures breaking the internet of late showcases Sushmita Sen donning a stunning ring leaving her fans in a frenzy as to whether the gorgeous lady is now engaged to the love of her life.

Former Miss Universe posted a picture with Rohman wherein they both are posing for a selfie on their vacay but amidst all the love, what caught everyone's attention was the plush blue sapphire ring that Sushmita is flaunting on her finger.

This has caused the beauty queen's fans to wonder if Rohman went down on his knees to propose to his ladylove.

Sush captioned the endearing photo as: "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning...choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys.”

Sushmita Sen and her 27-year-old beau Rohman have been holidaying in USA lately.



They had kept their relationship under shadows before making it public in an Instagram post.



Since then the two are often seen gracing each other's Instagram in intimate pictures.

Rohman who is now an eminent part of Sushmita's family also enjoys great rapport with the actress' daughters Renee and Alisah.