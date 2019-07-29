Jessica Alba’s Twitter account hacked

Jessica Alba’s Twitter account was unfortunately hacked as the ‘Fantastic Four’ actress became the target of an unknown hacker who posted a number of offensive, racist and homophobic tweets.



Several tweets were sent out in the early hours of Sunday morning when the star was supposedly asleep. It was not until a few hours later that the tweets were taken down, but it was enough to leave her followers baffled.

Even though her team managed to delete the tweets, many of them had been screenshot and shared by different people on the social media platform.

Jessica hasn’t responded to the whole fiasco, but many people on Twitter wondered exactly why she had been targeted.