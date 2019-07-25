‘Avengers’ star Anthony Mackie trolls ‘Game of Thrones’ with a spot-on comment

‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan during the San Diego Comic-Con left the audience in fits as they addressed the much-talked about comparison between the superhero franchise and the hit TV show ‘Game of Thrones.’

The two stars who play Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the Marvel films were asked to compare the conclusion of ‘Endgame’ with the HBO-hit show and the two could not help but take a dig at the latter.

“Nobody watched Endgame and said ‘Man, Did you see that coffee cup?’ You must have missed something if the biggest press about your joint is a coffee cup. But, it was great acting by the coffee cup, I’m smelling Emmys for that coffee,” said Anthony Mackie.

Mackie was referencing at the multiple gaffes that came to surface during ‘Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season with coffee cups and water bottles.

On the other hand, the HBO-hit’s finale that was met with a disgruntled army of fans, has received millions of signatures on a petition demanding a redo of the finale.

Addressing that controversy, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys commented on the fan petition saying: “There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end. The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered.”

