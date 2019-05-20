Game of Thrones’ third gaffe: Fans spot water bottle after Starbucks

As the entire globe had eyes on their screens last night for the Game of Thrones finale, expecting some intense drama and absolute chaos, what fans got was another gaffe by the makers before they bid adieu to the hit show.

After the Starbucks takeaway cup that appeared in the previous episode of the eighth and final season of the HBO hit show, fans now spotted a water bottle in one of the scenes and a whole new wave of fury was unleashed with fans claiming that the makers did not care about this season at all.

The plastic water bottle appears in one of the scenes featuring the Lords and council members behind Sam’s leg.

In another scene, the bottle could be spotted near Davos’ foot as well.

Soon after, fans have been outraged over not just the disappointing finale of the eight-year-long show, but also over the frequent slip-up the show has been making.

Earlier, one of the promotional shots of the eighth season made another slip up as it showed Jamie Lannister with his right arm that was severed in season three, grown back.