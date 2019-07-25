Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, while sending love to all struggling with infertility

After giving birth to her son Jonathan in 2016, Hollywood star Anne Hathaway announced that she is expecting her second child.

The 36 year old actress took to her Instagram account to announce that she is ready for her family to grow.

"It's not for a movie...#2”, the caption read, along with a mirror selfie of herself, showing the baby bump.

The Academy Award-winning actor also voiced her support for women struggling with infertility.

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," she said in the post. "Sending you extra love."

The actor, previously also opened up about the struggles and pressures of getting into shape post-baby.



In a previous Instagram post regarding the issue, she wrote, "Love what you have been given," with a photo of her jeans.

"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise)," she said.