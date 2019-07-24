MasterChef Australia judges quit the show over pay disagreement

After 11 immensely successful seasons, MasterChef Australia judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Colambaris will not be returning as judges on the show for its 12th season, announced Network 10.

According to reports citing sources, the decision had been reached after contractual negotiations with the trio proved unsuccessful.

“Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary, and George,” said Network 10 CEO Paul Anderson.

“We would like to thank Gary, George and Matt for their contribution over the past 11 years", he added.

Anderson remarked, “Australia is full of remarkable cooking talent and we can’t wait to introduce another group – and the next generation of exceptional judges – in season 12 of MasterChef Australia next year.”



As per the calculations, Season 11 endured its lowest ratings ever.

With the production on the 2020 season of MasterChef due to start as early as October, the search for a team of new hosts to replace the original trio Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris has an edge of urgency.