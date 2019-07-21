Priyanka Chopra mercilessly trolled for blowing cake sparklers on her birthday

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday bash was filled with truckload of celebrations and happiness for the birthday girl but the megastar once again managed to become the subject of memes online.

In circulating pictures of the 37-year-old ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor’s birthday party hosted by her husband Nick Jonas, the former was spotted in an ecstatic mood as she cut her birthday cake and wore a ‘birthday girl’ headband but netizens were more focused on her blowing off the cake sparklers, which normally, aren’t meant to be blown.

The photos show Priyanka having a ball and overjoyed as she blew the cake sparklers while Nick looked on with a baffled look and his hands on his waist.

Meanwhile, the actor is getting ready for her next film ‘The Sky is Pink’ which will release in October 2019.



