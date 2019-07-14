'Glee' star Corey Monteith remembered by girlfriend Lea Michelle 6 years after death

Hollywood star Lea Michelle is remembering today her late boyfriend Corey Montieth of ‘Glee’ fame six years after his untimely death.

Thirty-two-year-old ‘Scream Queens’ actor turned to Instagram to pay tribute to her former beau Corey Monteith posting a picture of sun beaming through the clouds over the ocean.

Honoring her ex-costar, the actor captioned her photo: “The light always remains.”

The post comes in reference to her tribute on his fifth death anniversary last year where she stated: “There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.”

Earlier this month, Lea had also gotten Corey’s character’s name on Glee, ‘Finn’, inked on her body which comes as her second known tattoo dedicated to her late boyfriend.

Corey passed away at the age of 31 on July 13, 2013 of an apparent heroin overdose.