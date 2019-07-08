‘Sacred Games’ star Kubbra Sait slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga with hilarious video

As if Bollywood’s latest release ‘Kabir Singh’ hadn’t drawn enough controversy already, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga added fuel to the fire with his contentious statement earlier on Sunday.

However, Indian actor Kubbra Sait is not having any of the filmmaker’s nonsensical statements as she slams him with a series of hilarious and amusing videos.

“‘If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion’. SRV (I am being sarcastic! No sir it’s not the way one defines love. That’s a toxic real time relationship. It shouldn’t exist.) Thank You @goldiebehl for ending the bender of a night with this jewel Hahahhaha!!,” she captions the video where she hits a man back who slaps her.



In another video posted on Twitter, the ‘Sacred Games’ star can be seen slapping herself as the caption reads: “If you cant slap yourself…then you haven’t really loved yourself.”



Earlier, Vanga had stirred an upheaval after he commented on the controversy surrounding his film saying: “If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then. It's all conditions."