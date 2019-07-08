'I was misquoted': Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on recent interview

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the film 'Kabir Singh', under fire for his controversial claims regarding the abuse portrayed in the film, recently defended himself claiming that he had been misquoted.

The director formerly categorized the abuse in the film as 'pure love'. However, recently, in an interview with Times Now, Vanga said that he was talking about freedom of expression between couples and that he had been misunderstood.

Sandeep had also responded to the critics earlier, saying that they had perhaps never experienced love in the right way. He said that these people were the “parasites who are the real threat to the film industry”.

Speaking to Times Now, Sandeep said, “Go, watch it and enjoy. If you don't like the film then fine. You took me completely wrong. It's not assault. When you're so close to each other, when you can't handle your worst thing with each other. And you don't have the liberty of showing your worst side..The worst thing is not like 'iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai'(He's hitting while drunk). It's about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way."



Regarding the concerns of misogyny being greatly legitimized in the film, the director responded that he is not supporting that. He further added that it was not possible for him to reply to everyone in the world.

Previously Sandeep was quoted to have said about the flak his film 'Kabir Singh' has been facing: “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he stated while speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra.

“She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there,” he added.

'Kabir Singh' stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and projects a story of a doctor who goes on to the path of self destruction after losing the love of his life.