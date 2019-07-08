‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ post-credit scene and how it hints at MCU’s future

While Marvel fans may have thought it was the end of an era after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, heftier challenges and more perilous villains await the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury hauls the story forward to its Phase Four.

The recently-released ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, hints at the future of the MCU with its post-credit scene that takes fans aback with a major Captain Marvel intervention expected to come at play in approaching films.

While speculations were rife about an adaption of famed 2008-released comic event ‘Secret Invasion’ to be adapted within the MCU, it appears that the theory may be coming true as the post-credit scene hints Nick Fury [played by Samuel L. Jackson] and Maria Hill [played by Cobey Smulders] who had actually been Skrulls.

The scene ends speculations of the Skrulls planning an invasion as it follows them speaking to their boss who is the real Nick Fury resting at the Skrull space ship which affirms that they remain the Earth’s allies.

Consequently, all thoughts were then directed towards the Kree Empire with reports suggesting that the future of the franchise is prepping up to unveil a major Skrull vs Kree battle with Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers to play a major part in the Phase Four.