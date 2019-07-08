Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise still at loggerheads as the singer aces #BottleCapChallenge

As the #BottleCapChallenge has the internet engulfed under its grasp, Canadian singer Justin Bieber took the opportunity to not only display his skills but also leave yet another contentious comment that has fans and followers scratching their heads in bafflement.

The 25-year-old singer song-writer turned to Instagram with the video of him nailing the challenge but also dropping in a confusing comment in the video where he can be heard saying:

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head.”

Along with the video, the caption reads: “I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber.”

Earlier, the singer had challenged the Hollywood acting legend Tom Cruise to an MMA fight as he tweeted:



“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"