Stevie Wonder to put music career on hold as he undergoes kidney surgery in September

One of the most iconic singers in America, Stevie Wonder who reigned over the industry for decades announced on Saturday that he will taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter made the announcement that left fans taken aback, during a concert in London saying that due to undergoing a kidney surgery he will putting his career on hold.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good," he said.

"I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?" he added.

It was reported earlier by the Detroit Free Press that the 25-time Grammy Award-winning singer was suffering from a ‘serious but manageable health issue.’