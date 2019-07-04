Mehwish Hayat aces Bottle Cap Challenge to stun fans after Jason Statham: Video

MUMBAI: Pakistan's showbiz star Mehwish Hayat, who is known for her inspiring lifestyle and fitness, has taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge and it is totally unmissable.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish shared a video in which she can be seen kicking the cap off the bottle. It is a new viral challenge which has taken over the Internet.

Mehwish is the first Pakistani among the world's celebrities who has accepted and completed the Bottle Cap Challenge, joining the likes of actor Jason Statham, singer John Mayer, and Bollywood's actor Akshay Kumar as she perfectly achieved the bottle-cap challenge.

Sharing the video, Mehwish tweeted, "Challenge Accepted", adding #BottleCapChallenge #JasonStatham.

Hollywood actor Jason Statham has also attempted it, since then everybody is becoming crazy to achieve it. The Fast and Furious star posted his video on Instagram and wrote: "This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri”





The bottle cap challenge requires people to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap placed loosely on the mouth so the participant untwists the cap with a roundhouse kick without using hands.



Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar also Shared the video - kicking the cap off the bottlet - and tweeted: "I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham."









