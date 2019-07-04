close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
Entertainment

July 5, 2019

Mehwish Hayat aces Bottle Cap Challenge to stun fans after Jason Statham: Video

Fri, Jul 05, 2019

MUMBAI: Pakistan's showbiz star Mehwish Hayat, who is known for her inspiring lifestyle and  fitness, has  taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge and it is totally unmissable.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish shared a video in which she can be seen   kicking the cap off the bottle. It is a new viral challenge which has taken over the Internet. 

Mehwish  is the first Pakistani among the world's celebrities who has accepted and completed the Bottle Cap Challenge, joining the likes of actor Jason Statham, singer John Mayer, and Bollywood's actor Akshay Kumar  as she perfectly achieved  the bottle-cap challenge. 

Sharing the video, Mehwish  tweeted, "Challenge Accepted", adding #BottleCapChallenge #JasonStatham.

Hollywood actor Jason Statham has also attempted it, since then  everybody is  becoming crazy to achieve it. The Fast and Furious star posted his video on Instagram and wrote: "This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri”


The bottle cap challenge requires people to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap placed loosely on the mouth so the participant untwists the cap with a roundhouse kick without using hands.

Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar also Shared  the video - kicking the cap off the bottlet - and tweeted: "I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham."



