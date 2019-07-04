Kareena Kapoor takes us on a trip to nostalgia with throwback post from days of yore

Bollywood’s iconic glam girl is taking us on a trip down nostalgia as she unveils a throwback picture of herself from her days of yore, leaving fans spellbound.

Turning to Instagram, the 38-year-old 'Veere Di Wedding' actor revealed a monochrome throwback picture of her seemingly from her youth and looking ravishing as ever.

“Black and White Edition #childhoodmemories#throwback,” read her caption.

Recently another picture of the ‘Jab We Met’ star is making rounds on the internet that shows her at her sister and super star Karisma Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony, dating back to 2003.

The two star sisters can be seen dazzling in heavy lehngas while getting their henna done.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Good News’ opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

