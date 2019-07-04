Halle Bailey cast as Ariel for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake

Acclaimed actor and singer Halle Bailey has been named Ariel as Disney’s live action reimaging of The Little Mermaid is finally on the cards.

According to a report by Guardian, the 19-year-old child actor who had previously appeared in Disney’s ‘Let It Shine’ was found to be the perfect fit for the iconic character of Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ after an extensive search.

Turning to Twitter to announce the news, Bailey stated that it was a “dream come true” for her.

Director of the film Rob Marshall stated: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Soon after the news was circulated, many stepped forward to hail the decision of casting a young, black woman for a significant role, that provides a much-needed leap forward for people of colour striving for progress in the much clogged state of Hollywood.