Mon Jun 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2019

List of winners at BET Awards 2019: Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B rule the show

Album of the Year Award presented to Cardi B. Photo: AP

The BET Awards of 2019 celebrated African American and other minorities who have been shining in their respective fields of music, cinema, sports and other forms of art as contemporary pop and rap artists came together on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The event showcased talent from the black community while lauding icons like Mary J Blige, Tyler Perry as well as Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead earlier in March.

The late rapper and activist was honoured with the Humanitarian Award posthumously as he lost his life on March 31 in South Los Angeles.

On the other hand, acclaimed stars like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Serena Williams dominated the show and bagged awards. 

Here is the complete list of winners from this year’s BET Awards:


Video of the Year

“This is America” by Childish Gambino


Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé


Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars


Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B


Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle


Best New Artist

Lil Baby


Best Group

Migos


Best Collaboration

“Siko Modo” by Travis Scott featuring Drake


Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B


Viewer’s Choice Award

“Trip” by Ella Mai


Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Blessing Me Again” by Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen


Best Actress

Regina King


Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan


Best Movie

“BlacKkKlansman”


Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin


Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams


Sportsman of the Year

Stephen Curry


BET HER Award

“Hard Place” by H.E.R


Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans


Best International Act

Burna Boy [Nigeria]


Best New International Act

Sho Madjozi [South Africa]


Coca Cola Viewers’ Choice

“Trip” by Ella Mai

