List of winners at BET Awards 2019: Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B rule the show

The BET Awards of 2019 celebrated African American and other minorities who have been shining in their respective fields of music, cinema, sports and other forms of art as contemporary pop and rap artists came together on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The event showcased talent from the black community while lauding icons like Mary J Blige, Tyler Perry as well as Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead earlier in March.

The late rapper and activist was honoured with the Humanitarian Award posthumously as he lost his life on March 31 in South Los Angeles.

On the other hand, acclaimed stars like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Serena Williams dominated the show and bagged awards.

Here is the complete list of winners from this year’s BET Awards:

Video of the Year

“This is America” by Childish Gambino





Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé





Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars





Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B





Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle





Best New Artist

Lil Baby





Best Group

Migos





Best Collaboration

“Siko Modo” by Travis Scott featuring Drake





Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B





Viewer’s Choice Award

“Trip” by Ella Mai





Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Blessing Me Again” by Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen





Best Actress

Regina King





Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan





Best Movie

“BlacKkKlansman”





Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin





Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams





Sportsman of the Year

Stephen Curry





BET HER Award

“Hard Place” by H.E.R





Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans





Best International Act

Burna Boy [Nigeria]





Best New International Act

Sho Madjozi [South Africa]





Coca Cola Viewers’ Choice

“Trip” by Ella Mai