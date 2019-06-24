List of winners at BET Awards 2019: Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B rule the show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The BET Awards of 2019 celebrated African American and other minorities who have been shining in their respective fields of music, cinema, sports and other forms of art as contemporary pop and rap artists came together on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The event showcased talent from the black community while lauding icons like Mary J Blige, Tyler Perry as well as Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead earlier in March.
The late rapper and activist was honoured with the Humanitarian Award posthumously as he lost his life on March 31 in South Los Angeles.
On the other hand, acclaimed stars like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Serena Williams dominated the show and bagged awards.
Here is the complete list of winners from this year’s BET Awards:
Video of the Year
“This is America” by Childish Gambino
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Nipsey Hussle
Best New Artist
Lil Baby
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
“Siko Modo” by Travis Scott featuring Drake
Album of the Year
“Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Trip” by Ella Mai
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Blessing Me Again” by Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen
Best Actress
Regina King
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Best Movie
“BlacKkKlansman”
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
“Hard Place” by H.E.R
Video Director of the Year
Karena Evans
Best International Act
Burna Boy [Nigeria]
Best New International Act
Sho Madjozi [South Africa]
Coca Cola Viewers’ Choice
“Trip” by Ella Mai
The BET Awards of 2019 celebrated African American and other minorities who have been shining in their respective fields of music, cinema, sports and other forms of art as contemporary pop and rap artists came together on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The event showcased talent from the black community while lauding icons like Mary J Blige, Tyler Perry as well as Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead earlier in March.
The late rapper and activist was honoured with the Humanitarian Award posthumously as he lost his life on March 31 in South Los Angeles.
On the other hand, acclaimed stars like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Serena Williams dominated the show and bagged awards.
Here is the complete list of winners from this year’s BET Awards:
Video of the Year
“This is America” by Childish Gambino
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Nipsey Hussle
Best New Artist
Lil Baby
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
“Siko Modo” by Travis Scott featuring Drake
Album of the Year
“Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Trip” by Ella Mai
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Blessing Me Again” by Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen
Best Actress
Regina King
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Best Movie
“BlacKkKlansman”
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
“Hard Place” by H.E.R
Video Director of the Year
Karena Evans
Best International Act
Burna Boy [Nigeria]
Best New International Act
Sho Madjozi [South Africa]
Coca Cola Viewers’ Choice
“Trip” by Ella Mai