Twitter destroys troll for objectifying Billie Eilish

The latest sensation in the international singing circuit is Billie Eilish who with her debut track Ocean Eyes took the world by storm by rising to prominence overnight.



At the age of 17, Eilish enjoys immense fame.

However, with success the singer at times also braves harsh criticism, negativity, sexism and objectification at the hands of unforgiving trolls.

Recently, Twitter savagely clapped back at a troll who objectified the 17-year-old emo-pop singer.

The fiasco ensued when Eilish generously let a fan take a picture with her.

A troll took to Twitter to drop a mean, offensive and derogatory comment on Eilish's picture.

However, he was completely destroyed by her fans on Twitter who went off on this person for many reasons, including a) objectifying women is wrong, b) Eilish is literally a minor and c) she normally wears baggy clothes, so it's clear that she doesn't want attention on her body.

Eilish said in an interview earlier:

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”

Here's how Twitter responded befittingly to the offensive comment made by the troll:



