Indian actor Ritesh Deshmukh voices support for Sarfraz Ahmed

Cricket fans from both Pakistan and India have defended Sarfraz Ahmed after video of him being body shamed went viral on the social media.



Among those was Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh who has called the act of boding shaming harassment and condemned the incident which took place in the presence of Pakistan captain's son.

"Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child", the Dhammal actor wrote on Twitter.

An another Indian fan wrote ""Rivalry apart @SarfarazA_54 is a simple down to earth man. Criticise him for his game but humiliation this way that too in presence of his kid is very caIIous. And the gentleman Sarfaraz is, he kept quiet despite grave provocation ," a Twitter user wrote.

In the video that went viral on Friday, a Pakistan fan can be seen requesting Sarfaraz Ahmed for a selfie before calling him "fat like a pig". Safaraz, who was spotted with his son at the mall, can be seen ignoring the insulting jibe and walking off.

Hours later, the man seen in the video apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakistani nation.

Fans has also lauded Sarfraz Ahmed for the way he handled the situation.