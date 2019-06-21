Stranger Things 3 releases bone-chilling trailer with monsters fiercer than ever before

The highly-intriguing, tear-jerking and thrilling series Stranger Things that has been reigning over Netflix addicts since the past two seasons is all set to make its return with the third season.

In the latest released trailer of the Netflix original series’ third trailer, the monsters are back and this time, things look a lot more serious and perilous for the kids as well as Eleven.

The monsters living in the Upside Down seem to have a voice now that is sending chills down our spines as it can be heard saying: “You let us in. And now, you are going to have to let us stay."

The trailer shows someone trapped in the Outside world who appears to have been found as host to the monster, making the plot a lot more electrifying.



The third season of Stranger Things will be ready for release on July 4, 2019.