Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis slam divorce buzz in comedic video

Hollywood love birds Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been swooning fans over with their endearing tale of romance till some tabloids decided to spark rumors of a rift between the two that led to a divorce.

The famous celebrity duo has now stepped forth putting an end to the divorce buzz in the most amusing manner possible as they shared a hilarious video confronting the article that spread the news.

In the circulating video the two can be seen visibly surprised learning that they have separated, as the article they read out tells them.

"Babe what’s happening? What’s going on?” asks Ashton to which Mila replies while pointing to the phone in her hands: “It’s over between us.”



“Oh my God what are we going to do?," asks Ashton.

“I felt suffocated," replies Mila.

“You felt suffocated by me? Oh I was just so overbearing wasn’t I?”

“Also, I take kids,” Mila informs Ashton as she reads the article adding that he also had a ‘very dark secret exposed.’