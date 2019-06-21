close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis slam divorce buzz in comedic video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

Hollywood love birds Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been swooning fans over with their endearing tale of romance till some tabloids decided to spark rumors of a rift between the two that led to a divorce.

The famous celebrity duo has now stepped forth putting an end to the divorce buzz in the most amusing manner possible as they shared a hilarious video confronting the article that spread the news.

In the circulating video the two can be seen visibly surprised learning that they have separated, as the article they read out tells them.

"Babe what’s happening? What’s going on?” asks Ashton to which Mila replies while pointing to the phone in her hands: “It’s over between us.”

“Oh my God what are we going to do?," asks Ashton.

“I felt suffocated," replies Mila. 

“You felt suffocated by me? Oh I was just so overbearing wasn’t I?”

“Also, I take kids,” Mila informs Ashton as she reads the article adding that he also had a ‘very dark secret exposed.’ 

Latest News

More From Entertainment