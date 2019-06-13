Shaniera Akram may be Australian but she vows to 'be with Pakistan all the way'

Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram may have been born and raised in Australia, but her heart has been completely swayed over by Pakistan.

After Pakistan faced a fatal blow against Australia on Wednesday, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts were left wondering who Shaniera would be rooting for.

Putting an end to everyone’s curiosity, she turned to Twitter revealing that her heart belongs to Pakistan despite her hailing from Australia.

“A lot of comments surrounding my post yesterday & I completely understand that. To be honest I didn’t know who I was going to support but when I saw our boys in green come out,I felt pride and I’m apart of that now, so I knew then and there who I was supporting,” she stated.

“I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way,” she added.

She concluded her tweet with an enthusiastic “Pakistan ZINDABAD.”

Earlier after Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir became the silver lining for the team, Shaniera who had earlier hoped for a washout as she was confused on who to support, had started rooting for Pakistan as she tweeted: ““I think we all know that answer to this question, I’m in it for the long haul, Pakistan ZINDABAD all the way……..sorry Dad!”