Wed Jun 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

Budget 2019-20: All you need to know

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday presented the first  federal budget of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as opposition failed to unnerve him with its noisy protest.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the budget session held at the Parliament House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came to the house before the minister started delivering the budget speech.

The opposition members remained seated for the first part of the speech of the minister but later gathered close to dais of the speaker and treasury benches and shouted slogans while carrying placards.

Here's all you need to know about the Budget 2019-20:

Latest News