Budget Speech 2019-20

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Tuesday presented its first budget with total outlay of Rs 7.022 trillion for the fiscal year 2019-20, registering growth of 30 percent against the revised budget of Rs 5.385 trillion for current fiscal year (2018-19).
State Minister for Revenues Hammad Azhar presented the budget in the National Assembly, amid protest by the Opposition parties.
Budget Speech
