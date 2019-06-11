Pakistan Budget 2019-2020: Live updates





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is unveiling Budget 2019-20 in parliament today with an expected outlay of Rs6.6 trillion, demonstrating its political will to generate revenue and cut expenditure through the austerity drive for achieving economic stability under the IMF’s tight scrutiny.



Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar will deliver budget speech before the Parliament at 05:00pm, as the Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh did not hold ministerial portfolio being non-elected member of the cabinet.

Curtain Raiser: Budget 2019-2020 to test government’s will



Prime minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the cabinet before the presentation of the budget.



The meeting will discuss and approve the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year. Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will brief the cabinet about the budgetary proposals.

The budget session is expected to be fiery after the arrest of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari on graft charges.

The opposition parties have convened a consultative meeting at the Parliament House at 04:00 pm to discuss the strategy for budget session.

The copy of finance bill 2019-20 will also be laid before the Senate which has been convened to meet at six pm.