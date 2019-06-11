Budget 2019-20: Govt allocates Rs.7579.200 mln for climate change schemes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 7579.200 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Climate Change Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20. According to PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated an amount of Rs.7515.000 million for the new schemes and Rs64.200 million allocated for the ongoing schemes of Climate Change Division.

In new schemes, the government has allocated Rs15.000 million allocated for the establishment of Climate Change Reporting Unit in Ministry of Climate Change and an amount of Rs7500.000 million allocated for Ten Billion Tsunami Programme Phase-1 up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised).

In ongoing schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs20.000 million for Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit, 3.200 million for establishment of Geomatic Centre for Climate Change, Rs16.000 million for the establishment of Pakistan WASH Strategic Planning and Coordination Cell and Rs25 million allocated for the sustainable land management project to combat desertification of Pakistan SLMP-II.