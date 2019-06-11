close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

APP
June 11, 2019

Budget 2019-20: 10 percent ad hoc relief for government employees

Business

APP
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced 10 per cent ad hoc relief on the running basic pay scales of government employees serving in grade 1 to grade 16.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech further informed that five per cent ad hoc relief would be provided to government employees in grade 17 to 20 whereas there would be no raise for the government servants in grade 21 to 22 as they had voluntary decided against it.

The ad hoc relief would be based upon basic pay scales of 2017.The pensioners would also get an ad hoc relief of ten per cent.

Latest News