Estimates of foreign assistance





The PTI-led federal government presented its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 on Tuesday. State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs 7.022 trillion in the National Assembly.

The 30 percent growth was registered against the revised budget of Rs 5.385 trillion for current fiscal year (2018-19).

Here is a book ‘Estimates of Foreign Assistance’ to give us the breakup of foreign loans and grants received by federal government, provincial governments and local bodies.

According to the book, the external resources comprise:

i. project loans and grants,

ii. programme loans; and

iii. other loans and grants.

Project-wise as well as lending country/agency-wise details of loans and grants are also provided in the book.

