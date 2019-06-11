tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Annual Budget Statement containing estimated receipts and expenditure for financial year 2019-20 was tabled in the National Assembly of Pakistan and transmitted to the Senate of Pakistan as required under Article 80(1) and 73(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: The Annual Budget Statement containing estimated receipts and expenditure for financial year 2019-20 was tabled in the National Assembly of Pakistan and transmitted to the Senate of Pakistan as required under Article 80(1) and 73(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.