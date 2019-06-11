close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019

Annual Budget Statement

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Annual Budget Statement containing estimated receipts and expenditure for financial year 2019-20 was tabled in the National Assembly of Pakistan and transmitted to the Senate of Pakistan as required under Article 80(1) and 73(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. 



Latest News