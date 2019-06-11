Finance Bill 2019-20

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday presented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first budget in the National Assembly.



The total outlay of budget 2019-20 is Rs 7.022 trillion, registering growth of 30 percent against the revised budget of Rs 5.385 trillion for current fiscal year (2018-19).

Details of Finance Bill: Read Here







