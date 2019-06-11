Finance Bill 2019-20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday presented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first budget in the National Assembly.
The total outlay of budget 2019-20 is Rs 7.022 trillion, registering growth of 30 percent against the revised budget of Rs 5.385 trillion for current fiscal year (2018-19).
Details of Finance Bill: Read Here
