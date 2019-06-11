Tax slabs for Salaried and Non Salaried persons

Islamabad: Presently the tax rates for salaried persons are applicable to persons having 50 percent or more of their total income from salary.



Now these tax rates for salaried persons are to be applicable to persons having 75 percent or more of their total income from salary.

Consequently for persons having salary income less than 75 percent of total income, the rates applicable to non-salaried individuals would apply. In the case of salaried individuals deriving income exceeding Rs.600,000, eleven taxable slabs with progressive tax rates ranging from 5 percent to 35 percent are being introduced as under:-







