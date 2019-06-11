Budget 2019-20: Govt employees pensioners get a 10 percent raise

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 – 16, a five percent increase for those in BPS 17-20, besides a 10 percent enhancement in the pensions of civil and military officials.



Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar in his budget speech at the Parliament House said there would be no raise of salary for officers in BPS 21-22.

He said the Special Conveyance Allowance for the disabled has been doubled to Rs 2000, while the Special Private Secretaries, Private Secretaries and Assistant Private Secretaries working for the Ministers, Ministers of State, Parliamentary Secretaries, Additional and Joint Secretaries got a big raise of 25 percent.

Azhar also announced to raise the minimum wage to Rs 17,500 per month.